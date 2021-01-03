iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Arrest Drug Impaired Driver on Skead Road

blue-light-1675686_1280

A near collision early Saturday morning resulted in 2 arrests for Impaired by Drugs on Skead Road by Airport Road.  A 33 year old female and 36 year old male failed Drug Recognition testing.  They are both scheduled to appear in court.  Greater Sudbury Police sent "a huge shout out" on the @SudburyPolice Twitter feed to witnesses that contacted police.

