Sudbury Police Arrest Man In Connection To Multiple Break & Enters In New Sudbury

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Between April 15 and July 4, 2021, eight commercial Break and Enters were reported by local businesses in the New Sudbury area.

The string of B&E’s was assigned to our Break Enter and Robbery (BEAR) Unit of our Integrated Crime Team as it was suspected that the same individual was involved in all of the incidents.

Through the investigation, Detectives identified a man believed to be responsible for at least five of the Break and Enters.

Just after 12:15 p.m. on July 13, 2021, members of our BEAR Unit assisted by members of our Emergency Response Unit executed a Search Warrant at a residence on the Kingsway.

As a result of the Search Warrant a number of items were located including some of the stolen property, as well as, clothing and the bicycle the man used during one of the incidents.

Officers also located a small grow operation inside the residence that is in contravention of the Cannabis Act.

44 year old Michel Daigle has been charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada and Cannabis Act;

 Break, Enter and Committing x2

 Break and Enter with Intent x3

 Mischief

 Mischief to Property Under $5,000

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

 Theft Under $5,000

 Possess, produce, sell, distribute or import anything with intention to use it to produce, sell or distribute illicit Cannabis (Cannabis Act)

The investigation into the additional B&E incidents is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

He was held in custody overnight and attended Bail Court today, July 14, 2021 to answer to the charges.