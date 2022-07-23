iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Arrest Man Wanted for Uttering Death Threats

Cordell Miller

UPDATE - Friday, just before 3:00 p.m., 36-year old Cordell Miller was arrested without incident by members of our Break Enter and Robbery Unit and Tactical Unit in the South End of Sudbury.
Cordell will be held at Police headquarters overnight and will attend WASH court tomorrow, Saturday, July 23rd 2022 to answer to his charges.
We thank the public and the media for your assistance in this matter.

ORIGINAL RELEASE - The Greater Sudbury Police Service is appealing to the public to assist in locating 36-year old Cordell Miller.
Cordell is described as a Black male, being 6’ tall, 210 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
Cordell has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:
• Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm
• Fail to Comply with Probation Order X4
There are concerns for the safety of his victim(s) in relation to Intimate Partner Violence incidents. No further details will be released in order to protect the identity of the victim(s).

