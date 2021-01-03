Sudbury Police Arrest Man Who Was Swinging Knife Near Civilians On Notre Dame Ave
Sudbury Police sent the following Tweet out late Sunday afternoon:
"Officers responded to a 911 call of a male who was swinging a knife near members of the public while on Notre Dave Ave in Sudbury.
He was quickly arrested in the parking lot of a busines and charged for weapons dangerous.
Nobody was injured during this incident."
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police Checking on Well Being of Missing PersonGreater Sudbury Police are checking on the well being of Donna Richer this morning. Richer was last seen on New Year's Day on Levesque Street in Sudbury. She was headed for Manitoulin Island. Please contact Greater Sudbury Police if you have seen her or know where she is.
-
Sudbury Driver Says PLEASE Clean Off Your VehiclesSudbury driver Kristen McPherson made a plea on the Ward 2 Community Board on Facebook on Saturday to "please, PLEASE CLEAR THE ICE AND SNOW from your vehicles." She posted a picture of the windshield of their truck which had been destroyed by ice flying off another vehicle on MR 55.
-
Sudbury Police Arrest Drug Impaired Driver on Skead RoadA near collision early Saturday morning resulted in 2 arrests for Impaired by Drugs on Skead Rd by Airport Rd early Saturday morning. A 33 year old female and 36 year old male failed Drug Recognition testing. They are both scheduled to appear in court.