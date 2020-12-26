Sudbury Police Arrest Man with Drugs Up Front and 4 Year Old in Back

Around 3:20 p.m. on December 23, 2020, we were called in relation to a Suspicious Vehicle on Clinton Avenue. Information provided was that the driver and passenger appeared to be unconscious and that there was a child in the back seat.

Officers and Paramedics arrived on scene. The driver, passenger and child were cleared medically by Paramedics; however the driver showed visible signs of impairment.

An Officer conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test on the driver who performed poorly. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation and transported to Police Headquarters.

As a result of the arrest, Officers searched the man and located a large amount of Fentanyl with an approximate street value of over $24,000.

Once at Headquarters our Drug Recognition Expert conducted a Drug Recognition Evaluation on the man and determined that he was impaired by drugs.

The 33 year old man has been charged with Impaired Operation by Drugs and Possession of a Schedule I Substance. He was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of February 15, 2021. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the man was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

The four year old child has been safely placed with a guardian.

We would like to thank the community member who called in and all of the community members who are dedicated to community safety and removing impaired drivers from our roadways.