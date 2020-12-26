iHeartRadio
-12°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Arrest Man with Drugs Up Front and 4 Year Old in Back

GSPS

Around 3:20 p.m. on December 23, 2020, we were called in relation to a Suspicious Vehicle on Clinton Avenue. Information provided was that the driver and passenger appeared to be unconscious and that there was a child in the back seat.

Officers and Paramedics arrived on scene. The driver, passenger and child were cleared medically by Paramedics; however the driver showed visible signs of impairment.

An Officer conducted a Standard Field Sobriety Test on the driver who performed poorly. The driver was arrested for Impaired Operation and transported to Police Headquarters.

As a result of the arrest, Officers searched the man and located a large amount of Fentanyl with an approximate street value of over $24,000.

Once at Headquarters our Drug Recognition Expert conducted a Drug Recognition Evaluation on the man and determined that he was impaired by drugs.

The 33 year old man has been charged with Impaired Operation by Drugs and Possession of a Schedule I Substance. He was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of February 15, 2021. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

The vehicle has been impounded for seven days and the man was issued a 90-day driver’s licence suspension.

The four year old child has been safely placed with a guardian.

We would like to thank the community member who called in and all of the community members who are dedicated to community safety and removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

You may be interested in...

  • SudburyPoliceCruiser

    Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

    Christmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
  • C8Rifle

    Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

    A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
  • CharlieBrownTree

    Grinch Christmas Tree Sighted in Sudbury

    David Franke of the Garson Falconbridge Community Action Network on Facebook had a big chuckle while he was out for a walk Sunday.  He saw a bent over tree with a Christmas ornament hanging from the top of the tree.  Some group members have been referring to it as the Grinch Tree.
  • C8Rifle

    Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

    A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
  • SudburyPoliceCruiser

    Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

    Christmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
  • SudburyPolice

    Suspect in Two Sudbury Robberies Arrested

    Wednesday afternoon, police caught up with a man believed to be responsible for two recent robberies. One at a convenience store on Eyre and the other at a convenience store on Kathleen. The robberies took place on December 12th and 14th.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram