Sudbury Police Arrest Southern Ontario Man & Seize $180,000 Worth Of Drugs
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
As part of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS), our Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) continues its ongoing effort to address the opioid crisis impacting our community with a specific focus on drug distribution in the Downtown core. The DEU received information that an individual was actively selling illicit substances including Fentanyl in the West-end and the Downtown core of Greater Sudbury.
The Integrated Crime Section initiated an investigation into the matter and through the investigation the individual was identified as well as an address on Brodie Street that was frequently accessed by the individual. A Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant was applied for by Investigators and was subsequently granted.
Around 11:50 a.m. on December 8, 2021 the individual was seen leaving the residence. The man was arrested without incident by Detectives of the Integrated Crime Section.
Upon his arrest, Detectives searched the man and located Fentanyl.
Once the man was in custody, Members of the DEU executed the CDSA Search Warrant at the residence on Brodie Street resulting in the seizure of the following;
9 mm Semi-auto handgun loaded with prohibited magazine
Bullet-proof vest
218 grams of Fentanyl worth $87,208
817.5 grams of Methamphetamine worth $81,751
109.5 grams of Cocaine worth $10,958
$450.00 in cash
Evidence of drug trafficking including: scales, packaging material, a hot plate, food coloring, and blender indicating a drug lab
The total value of the drug seizure is $179,917.00
28 year old, Samuel Djabah of Brampton has been charged with the following offences under the CDSA and the Criminal Code of Canada;
Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance x3
Unsafe Storage of Firearm
Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
Prohibited/Restricted Firearm Accessible Ammunition
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
Resist Arrest
