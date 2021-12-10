Sudbury Police Arrest Southern Ontario Man & Seize $180,000 Worth Of Drugs

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

As part of the Integrated Crime Section (ICS), our Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) continues its ongoing effort to address the opioid crisis impacting our community with a specific focus on drug distribution in the Downtown core. The DEU received information that an individual was actively selling illicit substances including Fentanyl in the West-end and the Downtown core of Greater Sudbury.

The Integrated Crime Section initiated an investigation into the matter and through the investigation the individual was identified as well as an address on Brodie Street that was frequently accessed by the individual. A Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) Search Warrant was applied for by Investigators and was subsequently granted.

Around 11:50 a.m. on December 8, 2021 the individual was seen leaving the residence. The man was arrested without incident by Detectives of the Integrated Crime Section.

Upon his arrest, Detectives searched the man and located Fentanyl.

Once the man was in custody, Members of the DEU executed the CDSA Search Warrant at the residence on Brodie Street resulting in the seizure of the following;

 9 mm Semi-auto handgun loaded with prohibited magazine

 Bullet-proof vest

 218 grams of Fentanyl worth $87,208

 817.5 grams of Methamphetamine worth $81,751

 109.5 grams of Cocaine worth $10,958

 $450.00 in cash

 Evidence of drug trafficking including: scales, packaging material, a hot plate, food coloring, and blender indicating a drug lab

The total value of the drug seizure is $179,917.00

28 year old, Samuel Djabah of Brampton has been charged with the following offences under the CDSA and the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance x3

 Unsafe Storage of Firearm

 Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

 Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

 Prohibited/Restricted Firearm Accessible Ammunition

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

 Resist Arrest