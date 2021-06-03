iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Arrested 7 People Tuesday Night For Impaired Driving

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police say that despite their best efforts, some people just aren’t getting the message.

Tuesday night, Police arrested 7 individuals for Impaired Driving (4 impaired by drug and 3 impaired by alcohol).  

Police in Sudbury say enough is enough!  

Please drive sober.

Lives depend on it. 

If you ever suspect someone to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately.  

