Sudbury Police Asking For Public's Help In Identifying Stabbing Suspect

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Just before 2:40 p.m. on July 1, 2021, Officers responded to an Assault with a Weapon in the area of Memorial Park.

Information provided was that a man had stabbed another man and fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival, Officers located a man in Memorial Park who had sustained what was believed to be a stab wound to his arm.

The 34 year old man was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with a serious but non-life threatening injury. Additional information provided was that the two men were involved in a physical altercation in the parking lot of the Tim Horton’s on Cedar Street shortly before the stabbing occurred in Memorial Park.

This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident.

The man is described as being White, between 6’0”-6’2” tall, with a slim build and was wearing a grey zip-up and baseball cap at the time of the incident (image attached).

Anyone with information related to this incident or the identity of the involved individual is asked to contact 705- 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477