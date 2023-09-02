Sudbury Police Called to Firearms Incident on Whittaker
Just after 6:30 this morning, Greater Sudbury Police were called to a firearms incident on Whittaker Street. Police say the apartment where the incident took place was quickly isolated and contained. The target of the assault was not injured and two males are now in custody. Detectives are continuing the investigation but the inspector assigned to the case says there is no further threat to the public.
