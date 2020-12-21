Sudbury Police Called to Robbery in the Donovan
Greater Sudbury Police were called to a reported robbery at the Subway restaurant at Kathleen and Bessie around 9:00 o'clock Sunday evening. There were no injuries in the incident. The suspect is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, medium build, 180 to 200 pounds, wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans, grey sneakers and a black and red checkered bandana over his face. If you have information, call police or Crimestoppers
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Public Health Warns of Potential COVID ContactPublic Health Sudbury and Districts is warning passengers on a Tuesday December 15 Ontario Northland bus they may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Bus #5502 that was scheduled to arrive in Sudbury at 7:15 p.m is affected. Anyone on the bus is asked to isolate right away if symptoms develop.
-
2 Sudbury Garbage Men Go Above & Beyond To Brighten A Boy's DayNow THESE are the types of stories we love to share!
-
Markstay-Warren Community Steps Up To Help A Family In NeedMarkstay-Warren - A small community with a BIG heart!