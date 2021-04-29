Sudbury Police Charge 24 Year-Old Man With Firearms Trafficking
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"On March 30, 2021, members of our Criminal Investigation Division executed a Criminal Code Search Warrant at a residential building on Cedar Street in relation to an active Firearms Trafficking investigation.
At the time, Detectives were following up on firearms and ammunition that were seized during unrelated Search Warrants earlier this year within Greater Sudbury.
Investigators were conducting an investigation into the purchasing and selling habits of a licenced firearms owner with a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence for non-restricted firearms.
At the time Police located evidence to further the investigation, however were only able to charge two individuals with offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
As of the Search Warrant, a 24 year old man and 27 year old woman of Greater Sudbury were charged with the following offences;
Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance
Possession of a Schedule I Substance
Possession for the Purpose of Distribution
Both individuals were released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance court date of June 9, 2021.
Upon executing the Search Warrant, Officers located the following;
approximately 150 methamphetamine tablets
approximately one ounce of cannabis
a small quantity of Fentanyl
a flick knife
a set of stainless steel throwing knives
As part of the ongoing investigation into Firearms Trafficking, on April 26, 2021, 24 year old Alexandre Houle was arrested and additionally charged with the following offences;
Firearms Trafficking Possession for the Purposes of Weapons Trafficking
Firearm Transfer without Authority
Firearm False Statement Concerning Loss
He was held in Police custody in order to attend Bail Court on April 27, 2021 and has since been remanded into custody.
Due to the fact that the firearms involved in this investigation are non-restricted firearms, we continue to investigate the whereabouts of a number of non-restricted firearms and ammunition purchased and then sold unlawfully by Alexandre Houle.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Train of our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com"
