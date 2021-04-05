Sudbury Police Charge 4 People For Driving Impaired Over The Weekend
For some reason, there are STILL people getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs...
Sudbury Police say on Saturday night, they charged two drivers with impaired driving.
A third was charged for operation while impaired by alcohol.
And just last night (Sunday), another person was charged for being impaired by a drug.
Impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada.
Penalties for this offence range from a mandatory minimum fine to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence
You may be interested in...
-
Luke Bryan Shows Off Gruesome Fishing InjuryThis is not for the squeamish!
-
COVID Outbreak Declared at Health Sciences North in SudburyPublic Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Health Sciences North’s Ramsey Lake Health Centre affecting the sixth floor, north tower. Currently, there are two active outbreaks at Health Sciences North, both are contained and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission.
-
More COVID-19 Vaccines Available in SudburyMore COVID-19 vaccines are now available in Greater Sudbury. Public Health is booking vaccine appointments for those 70 and older through the Ontario online booking system. Those 55 and up can now book an appointment to get the AstraZeneca vaccine at any one of three pharmacies in the area.