Sudbury Police Charge 4 People For Driving Impaired Over The Weekend

For some reason, there are STILL people getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs...

Sudbury Police say on Saturday night, they charged two drivers with impaired driving.

A third was charged for operation while impaired by alcohol.

And just last night (Sunday), another person was charged for being impaired by a drug.

Impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death and injury in Canada.

Penalties for this offence range from a mandatory minimum fine to life imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence