iHeartRadio
18°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Charge 44 Year-Old Man With Human Trafficking-Related Offences

Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"In March of this year, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into allegations of historical and ongoing Human Trafficking incidents involving a man from Greater Sudbury.

Through the investigation, Detectives established reasonable grounds to arrest and charge the man responsible.

Just before 2:45 p.m. on May 12, 2021, Detectives located and arrested 44 year old, Paul Castonguay on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury.

He has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

 Trafficking in Persons Under the Age of 18

 Receiving a Financial or other Material Benefits – derived directly or indirectly from the trafficking of a person

 Procuring

 Material Benefit from Sexual Services

 Assault Causing Bodily Harm - Chokes, Suffocates, or Strangles

 Assault x2

 Indecent Acts

 Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

 Breach of Undertaking He was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, May 13, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Due to the sensitive nature of the offences and in order to protect the identity of the Survivor, no further details will be released.

Anyone with relevant information related to this individual is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705- 675-9171."

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram