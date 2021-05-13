Sudbury Police Charge 44 Year-Old Man With Human Trafficking-Related Offences
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"In March of this year, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division initiated an investigation into allegations of historical and ongoing Human Trafficking incidents involving a man from Greater Sudbury.
Through the investigation, Detectives established reasonable grounds to arrest and charge the man responsible.
Just before 2:45 p.m. on May 12, 2021, Detectives located and arrested 44 year old, Paul Castonguay on Kathleen Street in Greater Sudbury.
He has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;
Trafficking in Persons Under the Age of 18
Receiving a Financial or other Material Benefits – derived directly or indirectly from the trafficking of a person
Procuring
Material Benefit from Sexual Services
Assault Causing Bodily Harm - Chokes, Suffocates, or Strangles
Assault x2
Indecent Acts
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Breach of Undertaking He was held in Police custody overnight in order to attend Bail Court today, May 13, 2021 to answer to the charges.
Due to the sensitive nature of the offences and in order to protect the identity of the Survivor, no further details will be released.
Anyone with relevant information related to this individual is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705- 675-9171."
