iHeartRadio
23°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Charge Driver Clocked Traveling 91 KM/H In A 40 KM/H School Zone

FSGgeRXX0AIQASh

Looks like more stunt driving charges are coming for this person in Sudbury. 

Police posted the following on social media:

"School isn’t yet out for the summer, but this driver is certainly out of a licence for 30 days after being caught speeding 91 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone on Valleyview Rd.

14-day vehicle impound & driver will appear in provincial offences court in June to answer to the charges."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram