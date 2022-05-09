Sudbury Police Charge Driver Clocked Traveling 91 KM/H In A 40 KM/H School Zone
Looks like more stunt driving charges are coming for this person in Sudbury.
Police posted the following on social media:
"School isn’t yet out for the summer, but this driver is certainly out of a licence for 30 days after being caught speeding 91 km/h in a 40 km/h school zone on Valleyview Rd.
14-day vehicle impound & driver will appear in provincial offences court in June to answer to the charges."
