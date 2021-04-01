iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Charge Driver For Travelling 135 KM/H In A Posted 50 Zone

Ex0ftrXWUAE-kZ9

PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE

Sudbury Police with yet another reminder to SLOW DOWN!

Police had THIS to say on Twitter Wednesday:

"More than DOUBLE the speed limit? Not on our watch. This driver was clocked at 135 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

 

7-day vehicle impound

 

7-day licence suspension

 

Mandatory court appearance Upon conviction: $2,000-$10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, licence suspension up to 2 years."

