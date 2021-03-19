Sudbury Police Charge Driver Travelling 112 KM/H In Posted 60 Zone
Slow down people!
Friday morning, Sudbury Police caught this driver speeding at a rate of 112 km/h in a 60 km/h zone!
The result:
7-day vehicle impound
7-day licence suspension
Mandatory court appearance Upon conviction: $2,000-$10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, licence suspension up to 2 years.
