Sudbury Police Checking on Well Being of Missing Person

***UPDATE*** - Donna has been located and everything is fine.

ORIGINAL STORY - Greater Sudbury Police are checking on the well being of Donna Richer this morning. Richer was last seen on New Year's Day on Levesque Street in Sudbury. She was headed for Manitoulin Island. At this time, police say her whereabouts is unknown. Please contact Greater Sudbury Police if you have seen her or know where she is.