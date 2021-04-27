Sudbury Police Clock G1 Driver Going 125 KM/H In A Posted 60 Zone; Charges Laid

Sudbury Police had THIS to say on social media Tuesday morning:

"Clocked at 125 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in New Sudbury, this G1 driver evidently felt a need for speed.



As a G1 driver, you must drive with an accompanying fully licenced driver with at least four years driving experience. This G1 driver was not accompanied, which resulted in a $110 fine.



For stunt driving, they received a 7-day licence suspension and their ride was impounded for 7 days. They now face a mandatory court appearance.



Upon conviction, they will receive a 30-day licence suspension (as a novice driver), a $2,000-$10,000 fine, 6 demerit points, possible licence suspension of up to 2 years, possible imprisonment of up to 6 months and insurance rates affected up to 3 years or more.



Lightning speed comes with stormy consequences."