Sudbury Police Clock Person Driving 162 km/h In An 80 Zone; Stunt & Impaired Driving Charges Laid

PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE

Sudbury Police have once again laid stunt driving charges...

Police say a person was clocked Sunday doing 162 km/h in a posted 80 zone.

The individual has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle...But to make matters worse, charged with impaired driving & having cannabis readily available.

Police say this reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others is totally unacceptable.