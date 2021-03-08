Sudbury Police Clock Person Driving 162 km/h In An 80 Zone; Stunt & Impaired Driving Charges Laid
PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE
Sudbury Police have once again laid stunt driving charges...
Police say a person was clocked Sunday doing 162 km/h in a posted 80 zone.
The individual has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle...But to make matters worse, charged with impaired driving & having cannabis readily available.
Police say this reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others is totally unacceptable.
