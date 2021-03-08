iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Clock Person Driving 162 km/h In An 80 Zone; Stunt & Impaired Driving Charges Laid

Ev51FLoWgAUhnHp

PHOTO CREDIT: SUDBURY POLICE

Sudbury Police have once again laid stunt driving charges...

Police say a person was clocked Sunday doing 162 km/h in a posted 80 zone.  

The individual has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle...But to make matters worse, charged with impaired driving & having cannabis readily available.  

Police say this reckless disregard for the lives and safety of others is totally unacceptable.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram