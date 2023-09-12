Sudbury Police Committed To Investigating Disappearance Of Meagan Pilon

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

September 11, 2023, marks 10 years since Meagan Pilon went missing from the New Sudbury area.

Meagan was 15 years old at the time of her disappearance and was described as being 5’10” tall, around 140 lbs., with dark hair, hazel eyes, and a small scar on her right upper lip.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service remains committed to investigating the circumstances of Meagan Pilon’s disappearance and finding answers for her family, friends, and the community.

Over the past decade the Greater Sudbury Police Service has followed-up on numerous leads and interviewed several witnesses.

Anyone with information regarding Meagan Pilon’s disappearance is encouraged to contact the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers 705-222-8477.