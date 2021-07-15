Sudbury Police Concerned About Wellbeing Of 35 Year-Old Crystal Lecuyer

Sudbury Police are asking the public to keep a lookout for 35 year-old Crystal Lecuyer.

Police are concerned for her well being.

She was last heard from on July 4th.

Crystal is described as standing 5 ft. 7, 170 pounds, with long brown hair & brown eyes.

No clothing desciptors have been provided as of now.

Anyone with information should call Police immediately at 705-675-9171.