iHeartRadio
21°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Concerned About Wellbeing Of 35 Year-Old Crystal Lecuyer

E6RvS0lXIAM0f09

Sudbury Police are asking the public to keep a lookout for 35 year-old Crystal Lecuyer.

Police are concerned for her well being.  

She was last heard from on July 4th.  

Crystal is described as standing 5 ft. 7, 170 pounds, with long brown hair & brown eyes.  

No clothing desciptors have been provided as of now.  

Anyone with information should call Police immediately at 705-675-9171.

 

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram