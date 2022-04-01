Sudbury Police Confirm A Shooting Happened At New Sudbury Walmart Thursday Night
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"Around 8:45 p.m. on March 31, 2022, we received a call regarding a shooting at the Walmart on Lasalle Boulevard.
Information provided was that shortly before Police were called two men were involved in an altercation inside of the doors to Walmart where one of the men displayed a gun and shot the other man.
The man responsible for the shooting fled the scene prior to Police arrival.
Upon arrival, Officers located a 20 year old man who had sustained a serious but non-life threatening injury as a result of the incident.
He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services.
This is a targeted and isolated incident as the two individuals involved are known to each other.
There is no immediate threat to Public Safety.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."
