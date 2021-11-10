Sudbury Police De-Escalate Crisis On Errington Ave/Morin Street
POLICE PRESENCE
Sudbury Police Officers have been on the scene with man in crisis on Errington Av/Morin St.
Officers have successfully de-escalated the situation & will be assisting the man in getting the support services required.
There is no concern for Public Safety, however police presence are still in area.
