iHeartRadio
-7°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police De-Escalate Person In Crisis At Lasalle Blvd Residential Building


Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police: 

"Around 2:45 p.m. on March 13, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residential building in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Keewatin Court in relation to a person in crisis.

Due to the potential of violence and the possible presence of weapons, members of Patrol Operations set up containment of the building as it was believed that the person was alone, inside the residential unit.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) arrived on scene, as well as Crisis Negotiators.

Officers began attempts to establish communications with the individual to de-escalate the situation and come to a peaceful resolution.

Around 5:40 p.m. officers successfully de-escalated the situation and the individual surrendered to police without incident.

The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital to receive the support services required. No information related to the person’s identity will be provided"

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram