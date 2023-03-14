Sudbury Police De-Escalate Person In Crisis At Lasalle Blvd Residential Building

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 2:45 p.m. on March 13, 2023, officers were dispatched to a residential building in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Keewatin Court in relation to a person in crisis.

Due to the potential of violence and the possible presence of weapons, members of Patrol Operations set up containment of the building as it was believed that the person was alone, inside the residential unit.

Members of our Emergency Response Unit (ERU) arrived on scene, as well as Crisis Negotiators.

Officers began attempts to establish communications with the individual to de-escalate the situation and come to a peaceful resolution.

Around 5:40 p.m. officers successfully de-escalated the situation and the individual surrendered to police without incident.

The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act and was transported to hospital to receive the support services required. No information related to the person’s identity will be provided"