Sudbury Police Find $20,000 Worth Of Drugs & Cash In Vehicle Of Impaired Driver

Just after 10:30 p.m. last night, February 3, 2021, a member of the Traffic Management Unit located an idling vehicle outside of a building on Kathleen Street where the driver of the vehicle appeared to be asleep at the wheel.

The vehicle appeared to be in drive and the driver appeared to have fallen asleep with his foot on the brake.



Once the Officer was able to wake up the driver, the driver showed obvious signs of impairment giving the Officer reasonable grounds to arrest the man for Impaired Operation.

The man was also a suspended driver and was unable to provide valid insurance committing the additional offences of Drive While Suspended and Own or Operation a Motor Vehicle with no Insurance under the Highway Traffic Act.



Upon searching the man, the Officer located a substantial amount of illicit drugs and cash including;  Over 34 grams of Crystal Meth with an estimated street value of $3,480.00  Over 54 grams of Cocaine with an estimated street value of $5,420.00  Over 27 grams of Fentanyl with an estimated street value of $10,840.00  $700.00 in cash



The Officer then searched the vehicle finding a replica gun and a smoke grenade.

The Officer also found various documents that did not belong to the man and had been reported stolen in 2019.



Once transported to Police headquarters the Traffic Management Unit Officer and Drug Recognition Expert completed the Drug Recognition Evaluation resulting in the determination that the man was impaired by drugs.



The 33 year old man was charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;  Impaired While Impaired  Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000  Fail to Comply with Release Order Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking



He was released on an Undertaking with a Court date of April 28, 2021 to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.