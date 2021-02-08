Sudbury Police Find Explosive Devices After Weapons Complaint On Reginald Street

The following is from Sudbury Police:

"Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021, we received a Weapons complaint at a residential building on Reginald Street in Greater Sudbury. Information was provided that a man had gotten into a verbal argument with other individuals inside of one of the units and the argument resulted in him waving around and pointing a gun at the individuals while threatening to kill them.



Officers arrived on scene and set up containment of the area, confirming that the individuals including the man were still inside the unit. Members of our Emergency Response Unit and Crisis Negotiators arrived on scene and made multiple attempts to establish communications with the man and the individuals inside.



Upon running the identity of the potentially involved man through a Police database, Officers received information that the man was wanted on four outstanding Arrest Warrants for Theft Under $5,000 (two separate incidents), Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and a Bench Warrant for failing to attend Court.



During the incident, multiple individuals exited the building and spoke with Police. The last person to exit was the man involved in the incident, who provided a false name to Officers. 28 year old Tyler Reid was arrested on the outstanding Arrest Warrants and additionally charged with the following under the Criminal Code of Canada;  Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm  Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose  Careless Use of a Firearm  Pointing a Firearm  Threats to Cause Death  Obstruct Police



He attended Weekend and Statutory Holiday (W.A.S.H.) Court to answer to the charges.

Based on the investigation, Officers applied for and were granted a Search Warrant for the unit. On February 6, 2021, Detectives from our Integrated Crime and Major Crime Sections executed the Search Warrant of the residential unit and located a replica firearm and what were believed to be multiple explosive devices. Detectives immediately evacuated the building and members of our Emergency Response Unit specializing in Explosive Disposal arrived on scene.



Our Explosive Disposal Technicians confirmed that what Detectives had found were in fact explosive devices and the devices would explode if initiated.



The devices were safely removed from the residence, rendered safe and then transported to a safe location where our Explosive Disposal Technicians safely detonated and disposed of the devices.



The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171."