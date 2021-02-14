iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Find Missing Person Deceased

StephanieAllan

Shortly after 12:20 a.m. this morning, February 14, 2021, City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services attended a residence on McNeil Boulevard in relation to a woman in medical distress.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures while transporting the woman to the hospital where she was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

The woman has been identified as 29 year old, Stephanie Allan.

Our deepest condolences go out to Stephanie’s family and friends. We ask that you respect her family’s privacy during this difficult time.

