Sudbury Police Get Kudos For Changing Tire

This is definately a Tell Me Something Good story.

On Sunday, September 4, a Greater Sudbury Police officer noticed someone parked on this side of the road in need of a tire change. She told police when they pulled over to check out the situation that she was on a shopping trip but her tire had suddnely blown. Due to the dangerous location of the area due to oncoming traffic ana lack of room on the road, an additional Officer came by to assist with traffic control/ just to make sure everyone was safe. Greater Sudbury Police got a message from the woman ater that said "I wanted to extend a huge thank you to the officers that helped me. They didn't have to help me or change my tire, but they did. I am extremely grateful and these officers should be recognized for helping me out and calming me down."

Congratulations and well done to Greater Sudbury Police from all of us at Pure Country 91.7