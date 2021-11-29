Sudbury Police Have Launched Its Annual Festive RIDE Campaign

This past weekend, Sudbury Police launched their annual Festive R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign.

Police had this to say:

"Every Festive RIDE Season is a collaborative effort and we sincerely thank our community partners; the City of Greater Sudbury, the Ontario Provincial Police, Action Sudbury, Safe Ride Home Sudbury, MADD Canada, Canadian Blood Services, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and of course our GSPS Traffic Management Unit.



This Festive Season, GSPS and OPP Officers will be out conducting an increased number of RIDE checks throughout the city. You should expect us out anywhere at any time!

Please plan ahead, have a designated driver, stay the night, call a taxi or use public transit because your choice to drive impaired doesn’t affect just you, it affects our entire community.

We continue to urge community members to call 9-1-1 when you see an impaired driver and to provide as much information as possible regarding the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, as well as the direction of travel.



Road safety is a shared commitment and we would like to thank those who continue to make the right choice to drive sober."