Sudbury Police Have Located 14 Year-Old Sophie Gervais In Good Health

UPDATE:

Police have located Sophie in good health.

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

Sudbury Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14 year old Sophie Gervais.

She was last seen leaving her residence in the Val Therese area on the 3Aug2022 prior to 3:00 am.

She is described as approximately 5’6”, 110 pounds with a thin build with long straight brown hair and brown eyes, two earrings on her nose.

She would be wearing white Nike shoes and an Air Jordan backpack – grey/red/black in colour.

The GSPS are attempting to locate her, as there are concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at

www.sudburycrimestoppers.com