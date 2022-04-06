Sudbury Police Have Located 15 Year-Old Jasmine Bertrand In Good Health
Update:
Jasmine has been located in good health. Police are thanking the public for your help!
Original:
Sudbury Police request the public's assistance to locate Jasmine Bertrand, 15 yrs.
Police want to check on her well being.
She is believed to be in the Sudbury area, specifically in the Antwerp St/Jean St area of Sudbury.
If you can assist please contact 705-675-9171 Ext 6397.
