Sudbury Police Have Located 19 Year-Old Autumn Skye Charette In Good Health
UPDATE:
Autumn Charette has been located in good health.
Police would like to thank the Public for its assistance with this matter
Original:
Sudbury Police are trying to locate 19 year old Autumn Skye Charette.
She was last seen at her residence in New Sudbury around 2:30am this morning (Tuesday).
If you know where she is or have seen her, please call Police right away.
