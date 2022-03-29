iHeartRadio
-4°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Have Located 19 Year-Old Autumn Skye Charette In Good Health

Police (Sudbury)

UPDATE:

Autumn Charette has been located in good health. 

Police would like to thank the Public for its assistance with this matter

Original:

Sudbury Police are trying to locate 19 year old Autumn Skye Charette.

She was last seen at her residence in New Sudbury around 2:30am this morning (Tuesday).

If you know where she is or have seen her, please call Police right away.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram