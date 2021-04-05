Sudbury Police Have Located Jessica Faries In Good Health
Update:
38 year old Jessica Faries has been located in good health.
Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.
Original Story:
Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 38 year-old Jessica Faries.
Fairies is described as 5'7", 150lbs, short brown hair & brown eyes, wearing black jacket & black running shoes.
Jessica was last last seen in Louis St. area.
Anyone with information please call police @ 705 675-9171.
