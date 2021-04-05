iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Have Located Jessica Faries In Good Health

Police (Sudbury)

Update:

38 year old Jessica Faries has been located in good health.

Police would like to thank everyone for your assistance with this matter.

Original Story:

Sudbury Police are looking for help from the public in locating 38 year-old Jessica Faries.

Fairies is described as 5'7", 150lbs, short brown hair & brown eyes, wearing black jacket & black running shoes.

Jessica was last last seen in Louis St. area. 

Anyone with information please call police @ 705 675-9171.

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram