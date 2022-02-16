iHeartRadio
-1°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Have Located Missing Woman, Shauna Brunet

Police (Sudbury)

Update:

25 year old Shauna Brunet has been located in good health.

Police are thanking the Public for your assistance with this matter.

Original:

Police are seeking public's assistance in locating 25 year-old Shauna Brunet.

Shauna was possibly last seen in the area of Pine St.

Described as 5"6"110 lbs.  

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information please contact police at 705-675-9171.

You may be interested in...

  • RJ

    Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston is Golden ... Again

    Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States Thursday morning. For Sudbury's Rebecca Johnston, it was her third Olympic gold, since beginning her run with Canada at the games in 2010 in Vancouver.
  • SchoolBus

    Freezing Rain and Icy Roads in Sudbury Region Cancel School Buses

    The Sudbury Student Services Consortium has cancelled all school buses in Sudbury and Districts as well as Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin Island this morning. Freezing rain continues with temperatures expected to drop to minus 12 by this afternoon making driving treacherous.
  • OPP

    OPP Ask You To Be Cautious Of Romance Scams On Valentine's Day

    It's Valentine's Day today & Canadians should be on the lookout for Romance Scams. The OPP advises to protect yourself by never, under any circumstances, send money to someone you’ve never met.
  • valentines2

    Sudbury Students Ask Will You Be My Valentine

    Elementary students at Holy Cross and St. Benedict Secondary School teamed up to make seniors smile this Valentine’s Day. The students made the cards for residents at Finlandia Village, in the Hoivakoti Nursing Home in Minnow Lake. The cards will be distributed to residents on Valentine’s Day.
  • good-news

    Missing 13 Year Old Has Been Found By Greater Sudbury Police

    Chloe has been found by Greater Sudbury Police. The family and authorities extend their thanks to everyone who aided in the search.
  • Pickup

    Sudbury Females Followed By Suspicious Man in Black Pickup

    Greater Sudbury Police are looking to identify a suspicious male who has been following female pedestrians in the Lasalle area. Reports a white male with glasses in a black pickup was following women came in between February 1st and 6th. Anyone with information should call police or Crimestoppers.
  • Ottawa

    Most Support Military Force to Remove Ottawa Protesters

    A new poll by Maru Public Opinion says 53 per cent of Canadians approve the use of force by the military to remove truckers, their families, and others refusing to leave protest sites across the country. Those surveyed supported the use of tear gas with the understanding that could result in injury.
  • ExtremeCold

    BRRR Extreme Cold Warning In Effect For Sudbury and Area

    Environment Canada says there's an extreme cold warning in effect for Sudbury and area with very cold wind chills expected tonight into Sunday morning. The extremely cold wind chills may continue early next week with some relief expected during the afternoons.
  • tAX bILL

    Greater Sudbury Interim Property Tax Bills On The Way

    Interim property tax bills are in the mail. The first instalment is due March 1 and the second is due by April 1. The city says If you do not receive your interim tax bill by this Friday February 18, please call 311.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram