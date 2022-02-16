Sudbury Police Have Located Missing Woman, Shauna Brunet

Update:

25 year old Shauna Brunet has been located in good health.

Police are thanking the Public for your assistance with this matter.

Original:

Police are seeking public's assistance in locating 25 year-old Shauna Brunet.

Shauna was possibly last seen in the area of Pine St.

Described as 5"6"110 lbs.

No clothing descriptors are available at this time.

If you have any information please contact police at 705-675-9171.