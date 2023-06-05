Sudbury Police Have Located Missing Woman Trina In Good Health
Update:
Missing 31-year old Trina has been located in good health. Thank you to the public for your assistance in this matter.
Original:
Sudbury Police are looking for help in locating 31 year-old Trina.
Description: Caucasian, 5'1", medium build, pink hair & blue eyes.
Last seen wearing a black sweater, black pants and carrying a red purse.
Last seen overnight in the Morin Ave area.
There are concerns for her wellbeing. Call 675-9171 with any info.
