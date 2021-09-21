Sudbury Police have located Phoenix Berti in good health.

UPDATE:

Phoenix Berti has been located in good healthThank you to the public for your assistance in this matter.

--

Sudbury Police are requesting the publics assistance in locating 11 year old Phoenix BERTI.

He is described as white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs.

Phoenix was last seen wearing black ball cap, a grey and black shirt, grey pants with a black stripe and white Nikes, riding a black and red BMX.

If you have any information, call Police immediately.