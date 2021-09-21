Sudbury Police have located Phoenix Berti in good health.
UPDATE:
Phoenix Berti has been located in good healthThank you to the public for your assistance in this matter.
--
Sudbury Police are requesting the publics assistance in locating 11 year old Phoenix BERTI.
He is described as white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs.
Phoenix was last seen wearing black ball cap, a grey and black shirt, grey pants with a black stripe and white Nikes, riding a black and red BMX.
If you have any information, call Police immediately.
You may be interested in...
-
Sudbury Police have located Phoenix Berti in good health.Phoenix Berti has been located in good health, Thank you to the public for your assistance in this matter.
-
House Fire On Antwerp Deemed Suspicious After One Tenant Found DeceasedThis is a developing story.
-
Arrest Made After Tuesday's Erratic Driving/Hit & Run Incidents Near Falconbridge RoadSudbury Police with an update.