iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police have located Phoenix Berti in good health.

police

UPDATE:

Phoenix Berti has been located in good healthThank you to the public for your assistance in this matter.

   

--

Sudbury Police are requesting the publics assistance in locating 11 year old Phoenix BERTI.

He is described as white male, 4 ft, 95 lbs.

Phoenix was last seen wearing black ball cap, a grey and black shirt, grey pants with a black stripe and white Nikes, riding a black and red BMX.

If you have any information, call Police immediately.  

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram