Sudbury Police Identify Wednesday's Fatal Stabbing Victim

Update From Sudbury Police:

"The deceased man has been identified as 39-year-old Jeffery Drysdale.

We are releasing his name with his family’s permission.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time.

As the investigation is ongoing, the 24-year-old man arrested for the violent attack has now been charged with First Degree Murder, Assault and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

His name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

He will appear in Bail Court today, December 16, 2021 to answer to the charges.

Neither of the involved individuals are part of the homeless population and there is no evidence to suggest that they are tied to those living in Memorial Park.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is proud to serve the City of Greater Sudbury and we recognize and understand the ongoing concerns regarding the perception of Public Safety and visibility of crime in the downtown core.

We continue to exercise our enforcement capabilities in circumstances where it is appropriate to do so, particularly in the area of illicit drug dealing and violent crimes.

Daily, officers are assigned to the downtown area to conduct Focused Patrols.

From January to December, Officers have conducted over 1,000 Focused Patrols on foot, bike or in a cruiser.

Focused Patrols are not solely about deterring crime and enforcement, Officers also focus on outreach to our vulnerable population by establishing positive relationships built on trust while providing information on available social services.

Through our Downtown Strategy and working in collaboration with our community partners, we are committed to addressing the issues and concerns associated to our downtown."

Original Story:

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just before 12:30 p.m., we were called in relation to a serious Assault that had just taken place in the area of Lisgar Street and Larch Street in Greater Sudbury.

Information provided was that two men had been involved in a physical altercation and as a result of the altercation one of the men had been stabbed.

Officers arrived on scene and located a man who had sustained serious injuries and required immediate medical attention.

He was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services where he was unfortunately pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

At this time, we do not have a confirmed identity for the man.

Officers contained the scene closing off multiple roadways downtown while additional officers patrolled the area.

Through the investigation it was determined that the man believed to be responsible for the assault was inside of an apartment unit on Lisgar Street.

Just before 2:00 p.m. the 24 year old man was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with Second Degree Murder.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing. He will appear in Bail Court tomorrow, December 16, 2021 to answer to the charges.

This is believed to be an isolated incident as we believe that the involved individuals are known to each other.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222- 8477."