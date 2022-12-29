Sudbury Police Introduce Their Newest & Furriest Friend Dusko

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"We are excited to introduce you to our second fury friend, Dusko.

Dusko is a year and a half old Shepard from Polland who is partnered with Constable Robinson.

Constable Robinson and Dusko returned from the 16-week dual purpose Patrol and Detector course with the Halton Regional Police Service at the beginning of December.

During the K9 course, Constable Robinson and Dusko trained in obedience and control, tracking, area searches, building searches, evidence searches, suspect and missing person searches, suspect apprehensions, detection of drugs, firearms and ammunition and assisting specialized units during high-risk situations.

Dusko loves singing off-key to emergency sirens, staring deep into your soul and chasing his ball.

Constable Robinson began his career with GSPS in 2004, spent seven years in our Emergency Response Unit and the last four years in our K9 Unit.

Last week, Constable Robinson and Dusko were essential in locating and arresting a man responsible for numerous commercial Break and Enters in the New Sudbury area.

Criminals beware, we have two good boys, Dusko and Royal on-duty with their K9 handlers and we are ready for 2023."