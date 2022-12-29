iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Introduce Their Newest & Furriest Friend Dusko


The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"We are excited to introduce you to our second fury friend, Dusko.

Dusko is a year and a half old Shepard from Polland who is partnered with Constable Robinson.

Constable Robinson and Dusko returned from the 16-week dual purpose Patrol and Detector course with the Halton Regional Police Service at the beginning of December.

During the K9 course, Constable Robinson and Dusko trained in obedience and control, tracking, area searches, building searches, evidence searches, suspect and missing person searches, suspect apprehensions, detection of drugs, firearms and ammunition and assisting specialized units during high-risk situations.

Dusko loves singing off-key to emergency sirens, staring deep into your soul and chasing his ball.

Constable Robinson began his career with GSPS in 2004, spent seven years in our Emergency Response Unit and the last four years in our K9 Unit.

Last week, Constable Robinson and Dusko were essential in locating and arresting a man responsible for numerous commercial Break and Enters in the New Sudbury area.

Criminals beware, we have two good boys, Dusko and Royal on-duty with their K9 handlers and we are ready for 2023."

    Multiple Vehicle Collisions Wednesday After Sudbury Snowfall

    The OPP would like to remind motorists who are Winter driving to leave a little early & if you "See Snow, Go Slow!"
  • Police (Sudbury)

    33 Year-Old Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Double Homicide At Sudbury Hotel

    As a result of the ongoing investigation into the double homicide at a local hotel, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division have been granted an Arrest Warrant for 33 year old Joel Roy for First Degree Murder x2 as well as Attempted Murder of an 18 year old man who was present during the shooting, however he was not injured.
    Pure Country Has Adopted The Plasma Donor Centre! Donate With Us On December 30th!

    Make all the difference this holiday season!
    Are You Ready for a Sudbury Power Outage?

    With some wintery weather in the forecast for the Christmas weekend, Greater Sudbury Hydro has released some tips on being prepared before weather events occur. Wendy Watson, Director of Communications, says there might not be any outages, but some could last for hours. Crews will be on standby.
    Manslaughter Charges Laid in Sudbury Drug Death

    Two Men have been charged with Manslaughter in the drug overdose death of a 48 year old Greater Sudbury man. Last Saturday, 30 year old Joshua McInnes was arrested on Keith Avenue in Chelmsford. Last Thursday, 34 year old Bidah Preet Singh Bhatia of Waterloo was arrested by Waterloo police.
    Greater Sudbury 2022 Holiday Service Schedule

    Greater Sudbury has released its holiday service schedule. There will be no change to household waste collection this holiday season. Most city services will be closed on Monday and Tuesday December 26th and 27th and the overnight parking ban will be lifted December 25th, 26th and January 1st.
    OCP Construction Supplies Exceeds $1 Million of Giving to NEO Kids Foundation

    OCP Construction Supplies has donated $500,000 to NEO Kids. The funds will help develop new pediatric clinics and services at Health Sciences North, and recruit more pediatricians. Rick Cousineau, co-owner of OCP, said “there is no greater return on investment than the wellbeing of our children.”
    Sudbury Police Issue Update on Double Murder

    Police now say two people in custody in the double murder Tuesday at the Travelodge Hotel were not involved. They have, however, been charged with theft of a vehicle. They were in bail court Tuesday. A 33 year old Greater Sudbury man has also been charged with weapons offences. Police believe more people are involved and continue the investigation.
    Another Sudbury Driver Fails the Speed Test

    Friday afternoon, police stopped a vehicle on Highway 17 that was doing 143 kilometres in a posted 90 zone. An 18-year-old from Sudbury, was charged and will be in court February 7. The driver's license was suspended for 30 days and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
