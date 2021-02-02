Sudbury Police Investigating A Suspicious Incident Monday Night In Hanmer

On Monday the 1st of February 2021 at approximately 12:10 hours a suspicious incident took place on Rose Court, Hanmer in the City of Greater Sudbury.

A witness observed a physical altercation involving a number of males and a dark coloured vehicle.

The vehicle approached the male walking on Rose Court, Hanmer.

A group of males exited the car and engage in an altercation which resulted in the pedestrian leaving with the dark coloured car.

Police would like to confirm the wellbeing of male pedestrian.

Police are conducting a witness and video surveillance canvass in the area.

The police are requesting the assistance from the public in the area if they witnessed the event or have video surveillance cameras that may have captured the incident.

Please contact the Criminal Investigation Division or the on duty uniform Staff Sergeant with details.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Sudbury Police at (705) 675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at (705) 222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com or by texting TipSud and the information to CRIMES (274637).

