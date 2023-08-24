iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Investigating After Man Was Thrown Into Oncoming Traffic Downtown


Police (Sudbury)

Just after 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023, the Greater Sudbury Police Service received a call in relation to a serious assault that had just taken place on the Eastbound sidewalk of Paris Street between Cedar Street and Larch Street in Greater Sudbury.

The caller advised that around 2:50 p.m., they were driving their truck northbound on Paris Street when they witnessed a man get forcefully grabbed by another man and thrown in front of the caller’s oncoming vehicle.

Fortunately, the caller was able to apply their brakes just in time to stop before nearly hitting the man who had been thrown into the roadway.

Police are appealing to the victim of this offence and to any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the incident to please come forward. We are asking individuals who were in the area of Paris Street between Cedar Street and Larch Street on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. that may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash camera footage of the incident to come forward by calling the Greater Sudbury Police Service at 705-675-9171.

