Sudbury Police Investigating After Pedestrian Was Struck By Vehicle Downtown Wednesday Night
Details are scarce at this point in time, but Sudbury Police say a vehicle collision in the Downtown core Wednesday night (around 7pm) involved a pedestrian.
The crash happened at Elgin & Minto streets, with the pedestrian being sent to HSN with injuries.
Police are now investigating.
