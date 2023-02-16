iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Investigating After Pedestrian Was Struck By Vehicle Downtown Wednesday Night


SudburyPoliceCruiser

Details are scarce at this point in time, but Sudbury Police say a vehicle collision in the Downtown core Wednesday night (around 7pm) involved a pedestrian.  

The crash happened at Elgin & Minto streets, with the pedestrian being sent to HSN with injuries.  

Police are now investigating. 

