Sudbury Police Investigating Deceased Person in Apartment on Kathleen
Greater Sudbury Police report that they received a call yesterday in relation to a person found deceased in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day.
CTV News reports that the Greater Sudbury Police Forensic Unit is on the scene.
The building is a 29 unit apartment complex located in the Donovan.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.
Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police CruiserChristmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown SudburyA man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
