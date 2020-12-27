iHeartRadio
-6°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Sudbury Police Investigating Deceased Person in Apartment on Kathleen

DonovanDeath

Greater Sudbury Police report that they received a call yesterday in relation to a person found deceased in a Kathleen Street apartment on Boxing Day.  

CTV News reports that the Greater Sudbury Police Forensic Unit is on the scene.  

The building is a 29 unit apartment complex located in the Donovan.

Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.  Check back often for updates.

You may be interested in...

  • SudburyPoliceCruiser

    Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

    Christmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
  • C8Rifle

    Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

    A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
  • DonovanDeath

    Sudbury Police Investigating Deceased Person in Apartment on Kathleen

    Greater Sudbury Police report that they received a call yesterday in relation to a person found deceased at a residence on Kathleen Street. Officers are currently on the scene along with members of the Criminal Investigations Unit. No other details are available at this time.
  • C8Rifle

    Man Charged With Weapons Offences in Downtown Sudbury

    A man has been charged with weapons offences in downtown Sudbury. Just after 5:00 pm Christmas Day, police received calls about a man walking downtown on Elm near Durham with a firearm. Police found the man and arrested him. The firearm was a replica BB gun that looked like a C8 rifle.
  • SudburyPoliceCruiser

    Impaired Driver Strikes Sudbury Police Cruiser

    Christmas Day, Sudbury Police were called about an SUV driving erratically near Valleyview. The vehicle parked at a residence on MR 80. Officers parked their cruisers behind the vehicle but the driver reversed and collided with the cruiser. The driver, 32, male, was found to be impaired by drugs.
  • SudburyPolice

    Suspect in Two Sudbury Robberies Arrested

    Wednesday afternoon, police caught up with a man believed to be responsible for two recent robberies. One at a convenience store on Eyre and the other at a convenience store on Kathleen. The robberies took place on December 12th and 14th.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram