Sudbury Police Investigating Hate-Bias Mischief At A Church On Notre Dame

Police (Sudbury)

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"On Monday, April 11, 2022, we received a call regarding a hate-bias incident involving a Mischief at a local church on Notre Dame Avenue.

Information provided was that the symbol/letter “z” had been spray painted on multiple signs at the church. 

It is believed that the incident took place somewhere between 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to a suspicious person(s) or vehicle in the area at during that time is asked to contact Detective Constable Belanger at 705-675-9171 extension 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"

