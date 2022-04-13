Sudbury Police Investigating Hate-Bias Mischief At A Church On Notre Dame
The following is a release from Sudbury Police:
"On Monday, April 11, 2022, we received a call regarding a hate-bias incident involving a Mischief at a local church on Notre Dame Avenue.
Information provided was that the symbol/letter “z” had been spray painted on multiple signs at the church.
It is believed that the incident took place somewhere between 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8 and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to a suspicious person(s) or vehicle in the area at during that time is asked to contact Detective Constable Belanger at 705-675-9171 extension 2338 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477"
