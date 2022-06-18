iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Investigating Hit and Run

GSPS

Just after 8:00 on Friday night, Sudbury Police tweeted some details of a traffic incident that had taken place earlier in the day.

They said they were investigating a hit and run motor vehicle collision in the south end of Greater Sudbury. Police are currently on the lookout for a grey Honda Accord with Ontario plates CEVE 349 attached.

They ask the public, if they see the vehicle, to conact 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers.  They also ask the public NOT to approach the vehicle.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

