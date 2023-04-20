Sudbury Police Investigating Suspicious Death Of 69 Year-Old Capreol Man

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 6:40 p.m. on April 18, 2023, Officers were dispatched to a Person Welfare Check at a residence on Morin Street in Capreol as the community member had not been seen or heard from in a few days.

When Officers arrived on scene and entered the home, they located the 69-year-old man deceased.

Based on the investigation, this is being treated as a suspicious death and Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division will be working in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

A post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow, April 20, 2023 to assist in determining a cause of death.

Patrol Officers are and will continue to be on scene and members of our Criminal Investigation Division will be canvassing in the area for any information or video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detectives at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."