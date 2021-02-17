iHeartRadio
Sudbury Police Investigating Suspicious Incident In Garson After A Call From A Concerned Parent

Police (Sudbury)

On February 11, 2021, we received a call from a concerned parent regarding a Suspicious Incident on Central Lane in Garson.

Information provided was that around 2:35 p.m. a youth was walking up Central Lane from the Garson Park when approached by a man. The man then made an unwanted sexual advance towards the youth and then left the area heading towards Garson Park.  
 
The man is described as being in his late 40’s, around 5’7’ tall, with a slim build and dark hair.

At the time of the incident the man was wearing a black winter jacket, blue jeans and a black toque. 
 
After a thorough investigation including canvassing the area for video surveillance footage and additional information, we are requesting the Public’s assistance.

Anyone with information related to this individual or this incident or a similar incident is asked to contact us at 705-675-9171 extension 2230 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477. 
 
 

