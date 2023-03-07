Sudbury Police Investigating Threat At St. Charles College - UPDATE

The following a is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Shortly after 6:05 p.m. on March 6, 2023, the Greater Sudbury Police Service began receiving multiple calls regarding a potential threat at St. Charles College.

Through Snap Chat, multiple youth had received a screenshot of a post that described a school shooting.

Officers immediately initiated an investigation into the matter.

Officers have spoken to the youth identified in the post, as well as, multiple students who received the post.

Currently, we do not believe there to be a risk to staff and students.

The youth believed to be responsible will not be attending school today as the investigation is ongoing.

The Greater Sudbury Police Service Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the incident to determine the origin of the threat.

We take these types of incidents very seriously and the safety of staff and students is our top priority.

There will be a police presence at St. Charles College to increase visibility and assist in making staff and students feel safe.

Additional resources will be made available to students.

Anyone with information related to this incident who has not already spoken to an officer is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers 705-222-8477."