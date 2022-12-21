Sudbury Police Issue Update on Double Murder
Through the ongoing investigation, it has been determined that two of the individuals in police custody were not involved in this incident, however, they have been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 in relation to the Theft of a Motor Vehicle. Both individuals attended Bail Court today to answer to the charge.
The third individual, a 33 year old man from Greater Sudbury was originally arrested on scene on an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Fail to Comply with Probation Order. Upon searching the man, officers located two firearms.
He has been charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;
• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x2
• Careless Use of a Firearm x2
• Breach of Firearms Regulation x2
• Carrying a Concealed Weapon x2
• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2
• Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm x2
• Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm x2
• Possession of a Firearm Contrary to Prohibition Order x6
• Fail to Comply with Prohibition Order
He will be attending Bail Court today to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released at this time as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.
Officers remain on scene at the hotel as the investigation into the incident is ongoing. We believe that there are additional individual(s) involved in this incident.
