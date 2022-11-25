Sudbury Police Laid 27 Charges For Distracted Driving In A Single RIDE Check
Sudbury Police say on Wednesday, their Traffic Management Unit conducted a daytime RIDE check which resulted in 27 drivers charged with distracted driving ($615 fine) and 3 drivers charged for not wearing seatbelts ($240 fine).
Meanwhile, the annual Festive RIDE Campaign is underway through the North.
Drive safe Sudbury!
