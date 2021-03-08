Sudbury Police Laid 5 Impaired Driving Charges Saturday Alone
Sudbury Police say on Saturday, they charged three drivers with impaired operation by drug and two drivers with impaired operation by alcohol.
If you ever suspect someone to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately!
